Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons play in Horizon League Tournament against the Robert Morris Colonials

Robert Morris Colonials (10-21, 6-14 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (20-11, 11-9 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tuesday,…

Robert Morris Colonials (10-21, 6-14 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (20-11, 11-9 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -11.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons and Robert Morris Colonials square off in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Mastodons are 11-9 against Horizon League opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Purdue Fort Wayne is second in the Horizon League scoring 81.5 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Colonials are 6-14 in Horizon League play. Robert Morris is 1-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Jackson is averaging 16.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Mastodons. Rasheed Bello is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Markeese Hastings is averaging 14.5 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Colonials: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 2.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.