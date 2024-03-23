Purdue Boilermakers square off against the Utah State Aggies in second round

Utah State Aggies (28-6, 15-5 MWC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (30-4, 18-4 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Sunday, 2:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Utah State Aggies (28-6, 15-5 MWC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (30-4, 18-4 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 2:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -10.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue and No. 20 Utah State play in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Boilermakers are 18-4 against Big Ten opponents and 12-0 in non-conference play. Purdue ranks fifth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.6 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Aggies are 15-5 in MWC play. Utah State has a 5-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Purdue averages 83.2 points, 12.9 more per game than the 70.3 Utah State allows. Utah State averages 10.4 more points per game (80.0) than Purdue gives up to opponents (69.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Edey is averaging 24.6 points, 12 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Darius Brown II is averaging 12.4 points, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Great Osobor is averaging 16.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

