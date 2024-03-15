Purdue Boilermakers play in Big Ten Tournament against the Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans (19-13, 11-10 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (28-3, 17-3 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Friday, 12 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Michigan State Spartans (19-13, 11-10 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (28-3, 17-3 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Friday, 12 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -7; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue and Michigan State meet in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Boilermakers are 17-3 against Big Ten opponents and 11-0 in non-conference play. Purdue averages 84.2 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Spartans are 11-10 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is 1-5 in one-possession games.

Purdue averages 84.2 points, 18.3 more per game than the 65.9 Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 73.5 points per game, 3.3 more than the 70.2 Purdue gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Edey is averaging 24.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tyson Walker is shooting 44.6% and averaging 18.3 points for the Spartans. Malik Hall is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 82.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

