Purdue Boilermakers play Grambling Tigers in first round of NCAA Tournament

Grambling Tigers (21-14, 17-4 SWAC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (29-4, 18-4 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7:25 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -26.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue and Grambling meet in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Boilermakers’ record in Big Ten games is 18-4, and their record is 11-0 in non-conference play. Purdue is second in the Big Ten in rebounding with 40.4 rebounds. Zach Edey paces the Boilermakers with 11.7 boards.

The Tigers are 17-4 against SWAC teams. Grambling ranks second in the SWAC scoring 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Johnson averaging 5.0.

Purdue scores 83.4 points, 14.0 more per game than the 69.4 Grambling gives up. Grambling averages 68.2 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 70.2 Purdue allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edey is averaging 24.4 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kintavious Dozier is shooting 45.1% and averaging 12.9 points for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 38.8 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

