Pruitt scores 23, Lipscomb beats Eastern Kentucky 81-67

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Will Pruitt’s 23 points helped Lipscomb defeat Eastern Kentucky 81-67 on Friday night.

Pruitt added 10 rebounds for the Bisons (20-11, 11-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). A.J McGinnis was 8 of 14 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 19 points. Cody Head had 12 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field.

Leland Walker led the way for the Colonels (17-13, 12-4) with 21 points and two steals. Devontae Blanton added 12 points and nine rebounds for Eastern Kentucky. Isaiah Cozart also had 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

