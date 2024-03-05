Post leads Boston College against Miami (FL)

Boston College Eagles (15-14, 6-12 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (15-14, 6-12 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston College Eagles (15-14, 6-12 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (15-14, 6-12 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits the Miami Hurricanes after Quinten Post scored 30 points in Boston College’s 90-65 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Hurricanes have gone 11-5 at home. Miami (FL) is fourth in the ACC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 6.5.

The Eagles are 6-12 in ACC play. Boston College scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Miami (FL) averages 76.8 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 74.0 Boston College allows. Boston College has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is averaging 13.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Hurricanes. Omier is averaging 15.9 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games for Miami (FL).

Claudell Harris Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Post is averaging 16.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.