Post and the Boston College Eagles visit conference foe Louisville

Boston College Eagles (16-14, 7-12 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (8-22, 3-16 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Boston College Eagles (16-14, 7-12 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (8-22, 3-16 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinten Post and Boston College visit Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Louisville in ACC play.

The Cardinals have gone 7-10 at home. Louisville is 5-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 7-12 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Louisville’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Boston College allows. Boston College averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Louisville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 12.7 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Tre White is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Post is averaging 16.8 points, eight rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Eagles. Mason Madsen is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 72.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.