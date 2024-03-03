Portland State faces Idaho, aims to break 3-game slide

Idaho Vandals (11-19, 5-12 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (16-14, 7-10 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (11-19, 5-12 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (16-14, 7-10 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State looks to end its three-game slide when the Vikings play Idaho.

The Vikings have gone 10-2 in home games. Portland State leads the Big Sky in rebounding, averaging 36.6 boards. Kaelen Allen leads the Vikings with 7.0 rebounds.

The Vandals are 5-12 against Big Sky opponents.

Portland State is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Idaho allows to opponents. Idaho averages 68.3 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 71.8 Portland State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Harvey is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 9.7 points. Allen is averaging 15.8 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

