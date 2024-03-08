Portland Pilots play in WCC Tournament against the Loyola Marymount Lions

Loyola Marymount Lions (12-18, 5-11 WCC) vs. Portland Pilots (11-20, 5-11 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Loyola Marymount Lions (12-18, 5-11 WCC) vs. Portland Pilots (11-20, 5-11 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -5.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces Loyola Marymount in the WCC Tournament.

The Pilots have gone 5-11 against WCC teams, with a 6-9 record in non-conference play. Portland averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lions are 5-11 in WCC play. Loyola Marymount is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

Portland averages 72.0 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 71.2 Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount averages 72.5 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 80.0 Portland gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is averaging 16.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Pilots. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.