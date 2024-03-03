Porter and North Carolina Central host Morgan State

North Carolina Central Eagles (16-11, 8-4 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (9-19, 5-7 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina Central Eagles (16-11, 8-4 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (9-19, 5-7 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central visits the Morgan State Bears after Keishon Porter scored 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 83-58 victory over the Coppin State Eagles.

The Bears are 6-5 on their home court. Morgan State averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Eagles are 8-4 in conference play. North Carolina Central is the leader in the MEAC scoring 15.4 fast break points per game.

Morgan State’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Morgan State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kameron Hobbs is averaging 10.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Bears. Will Thomas is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Fred Cleveland Jr. is averaging 15.3 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Po’Boigh King is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

