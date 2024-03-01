Pittsburgh visits Post and Boston College

Pittsburgh Panthers (18-10, 9-8 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (15-13, 6-11 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston…

Pittsburgh Panthers (18-10, 9-8 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (15-13, 6-11 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers after Quinten Post scored 24 points in Boston College’s 72-68 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Eagles have gone 10-5 in home games. Boston College averages 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Panthers are 9-8 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh ranks ninth in the ACC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Boston College makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Pittsburgh has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Pittsburgh averages 74.6 points per game, 1.1 more than the 73.5 Boston College gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Zackery is averaging 11.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Eagles. Post is averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Blake Hinson averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.