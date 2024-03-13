Penn State faces Michigan in Big Ten Tournament

Michigan Wolverines (8-23, 3-17 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (15-16, 9-11 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Michigan Wolverines (8-23, 3-17 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (15-16, 9-11 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -7; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State plays in the Big Ten Tournament against Michigan.

The Nittany Lions’ record in Big Ten play is 9-11, and their record is 6-5 against non-conference opponents. Penn State averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Wolverines are 3-17 in Big Ten play. Michigan gives up 79.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.9 points per game.

Penn State averages 75.9 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 79.4 Michigan allows. Michigan averages 73.5 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 74.3 Penn State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanye Clary is scoring 16.7 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Nittany Lions. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 16.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the last 10 games.

Dug McDaniel is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 16.6 points and 4.6 assists. Terrance Williams II is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

