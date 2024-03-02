Pedulla and the Virginia Tech Hokies host conference foe Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-10, 10-7 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (15-13, 7-10 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-10, 10-7 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (15-13, 7-10 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hunter Sallis and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons visit Sean Pedulla and the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday.

The Hokies have gone 12-2 in home games. Virginia Tech is second in the ACC with 15.1 assists per game led by Pedulla averaging 4.4.

The Demon Deacons have gone 10-7 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Virginia Tech scores 74.1 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 69.7 Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest scores 8.6 more points per game (79.0) than Virginia Tech gives up to opponents (70.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Cattoor averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Pedulla is averaging 15.7 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Sallis is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Damari Monsanto is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

