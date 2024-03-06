Oregon hosts Colorado following Couisnard’s 39-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (20-9, 11-7 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (19-10, 11-7 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon…

Colorado Buffaloes (20-9, 11-7 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (19-10, 11-7 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon faces Colorado after Jermaine Couisnard scored 39 points in Oregon’s 103-83 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Ducks have gone 12-2 in home games. Oregon ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by N’Faly Dante averaging 2.5.

The Buffaloes are 11-7 in conference games. Colorado is third in the Pac-12 with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 6.9.

Oregon is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Colorado allows to opponents. Colorado averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Oregon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Couisnard is averaging 15.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Ducks. Dante is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

KJ Simpson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 19.9 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Tristan da Silva is averaging 16.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

