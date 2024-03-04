Ole Miss takes on Georgia following Murrell’s 21-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (20-9, 7-9 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (15-14, 5-11 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ole Miss Rebels (20-9, 7-9 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (15-14, 5-11 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss visits the Georgia Bulldogs after Matthew Murrell scored 21 points in Ole Miss’ 84-78 victory against the Missouri Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 11-6 in home games. Georgia has an 8-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rebels are 7-9 in SEC play. Ole Miss ranks sixth in the SEC giving up 73.4 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Georgia averages 75.1 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 73.4 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 75.9 points per game, 1.5 more than the 74.4 Georgia gives up.

The Bulldogs and Rebels face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill is averaging 8.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomasson is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 72.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

