Oladokun and San Diego host Pacific

Pacific Tigers (6-24, 0-15 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (16-14, 6-9 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays the Pacific Tigers after Jimmy Oladokun Jr. scored 20 points in San Diego’s 96-62 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Toreros are 11-6 in home games. San Diego is fifth in the WCC with 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Steven Jamerson II averaging 7.7.

The Tigers have gone 0-15 against WCC opponents. Pacific ranks ninth in the WCC with 27.1 rebounds per game led by Cam Denson averaging 4.8.

San Diego is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 48.2% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game San Diego gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deuce Turner is averaging 15.3 points for the Toreros. PJ Hayes is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Donovan Williams is averaging 9.7 points for the Tigers. Denson is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Tigers: 0-10, averaging 62.3 points, 25.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

