Ohio State and Virginia Tech play in NIT

Virginia Tech Hokies (19-14, 10-11 ACC) at Ohio State Buckeyes (21-13, 10-12 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Virginia Tech Hokies (19-14, 10-11 ACC) at Ohio State Buckeyes (21-13, 10-12 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State faces Virginia Tech in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Buckeyes have gone 10-12 against Big Ten teams, with an 11-1 record in non-conference play. Ohio State is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hokies are 10-11 in ACC play.

Ohio State scores 75.3 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 70.7 Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Ohio State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Bruce Thornton is shooting 47.2% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Hokies: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.