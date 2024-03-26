Ohio State and Georgia square off in NIT

Georgia Bulldogs (19-16, 7-13 SEC) at Ohio State Buckeyes (22-13, 10-12 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Georgia Bulldogs (19-16, 7-13 SEC) at Ohio State Buckeyes (22-13, 10-12 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on Georgia in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Buckeyes have gone 10-12 against Big Ten opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Ohio State is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 75.5 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs’ record in SEC games is 7-13. Georgia is eighth in the SEC with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Russel Tchewa averaging 6.6.

Ohio State is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Georgia allows to opponents. Georgia has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 17.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games.

Noah Thomasson is averaging 12.9 points for the Bulldogs. Justin Hill is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

