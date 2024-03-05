Notre Dame visits No. 7 North Carolina after Ingram’s 22-point performance

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-17, 7-11 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (23-6, 15-3 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday,…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-17, 7-11 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (23-6, 15-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -15; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 North Carolina faces the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Ingram Harrison scored 22 points in North Carolina’s 79-70 victory against the NC State Wolfpack.

The Tar Heels are 13-1 on their home court. North Carolina is ninth in college basketball with 40.8 rebounds led by Armando Bacot averaging 10.3.

The Fighting Irish are 7-11 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame has a 4-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

North Carolina averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The Tar Heels and Fighting Irish face off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliot Cadeau is averaging 7.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis is averaging 22.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

Markus Burton is averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 12.6 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the past 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 39.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

