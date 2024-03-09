Notre Dame heads to Virginia Tech for conference showdown

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-18, 7-12 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (17-13, 9-10 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-18, 7-12 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (17-13, 9-10 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -10; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Markus Burton and Notre Dame visit Sean Pedulla and Virginia Tech in ACC action Saturday.

The Hokies are 13-2 on their home court. Virginia Tech is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Fighting Irish have gone 7-12 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is second in the ACC giving up 66.1 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Virginia Tech averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Notre Dame gives up. Notre Dame’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than Virginia Tech has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Cattoor is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 13.9 points. Pedulla is averaging 15.7 points, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Burton is averaging 17 points, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 12.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.