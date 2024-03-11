Notre Dame Fighting Irish play in ACC Tournament against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-17, 7-13 ACC) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-19, 7-13 ACC) Washington; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-17, 7-13 ACC) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-19, 7-13 ACC)

Washington; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame and Georgia Tech square off in the ACC Tournament.

The Fighting Irish’s record in ACC games is 7-13, and their record is 5-6 against non-conference opponents. Notre Dame ranks eighth in the ACC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kebba Njie averaging 1.9.

The Yellow Jackets’ record in ACC play is 7-13. Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Baye Ndongo averaging 5.7.

Notre Dame’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.9 per game Notre Dame allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Njie is averaging 4.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Markus Burton is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Miles Kelly is shooting 37.3% and averaging 14.1 points for the Yellow Jackets. Ndongo is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

