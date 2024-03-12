Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in ACC Tournament

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-17, 7-13 ACC) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-19, 7-13 ACC) Washington; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-17, 7-13 ACC) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-19, 7-13 ACC)

Washington; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -1.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame and Georgia Tech square off in the ACC Tournament.

The Fighting Irish’s record in ACC play is 7-13, and their record is 5-6 against non-conference opponents. Notre Dame allows 66.6 points and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets are 7-13 against ACC teams.

Notre Dame is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Georgia Tech allows to opponents. Georgia Tech averages 70.7 points per game, 4.1 more than the 66.6 Notre Dame allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is scoring 17.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 11.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.