Northern Kentucky Norse play in Horizon League Tournament against the Milwaukee Panthers

Milwaukee Panthers (19-14, 14-8 Horizon League) vs. Northern Kentucky Norse (18-14, 13-8 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays in the Horizon League Tournament against Milwaukee.

The Norse are 13-8 against Horizon League opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Northern Kentucky ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Marques Warrick averaging 7.2.

The Panthers’ record in Horizon League play is 14-8. Milwaukee is 7-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northern Kentucky averages 74.8 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 78.6 Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Northern Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Robinson is averaging 11 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Norse. Warrick is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 39.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

