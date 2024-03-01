North Dakota State hosts Mayo and South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-12, 11-4 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (15-15, 8-7 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota;…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-12, 11-4 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (15-15, 8-7 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State faces the North Dakota State Bison after Zeke Mayo scored 26 points in South Dakota State’s 72-62 victory against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Bison are 10-3 on their home court. North Dakota State ranks sixth in the Summit League in rebounding averaging 34.9 rebounds. Boden Skunberg paces the Bison with 5.5 boards.

The Jackrabbits have gone 11-4 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota State ranks third in the Summit League with 36.1 rebounds per game led by William Kyle III averaging 6.5.

North Dakota State makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). South Dakota State averages 77.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the 74.0 North Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 11.1 points for the Bison. Skunberg is averaging 14.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for North Dakota State.

Mayo is scoring 19.3 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Jackrabbits. Charlie Easley is averaging 14.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

