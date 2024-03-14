North Carolina plays Florida State in ACC Tournament

Florida State Seminoles (17-15, 11-10 ACC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (25-6, 17-3 ACC) Washington; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Florida State Seminoles (17-15, 11-10 ACC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (25-6, 17-3 ACC)

Washington; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -10.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 North Carolina and Florida State meet in the ACC Tournament.

The Tar Heels’ record in ACC play is 17-3, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference play. North Carolina is the ACC leader with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 2.9.

The Seminoles are 11-10 in ACC play. Florida State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Carolina scores 81.6 points, 5.8 more per game than the 75.8 Florida State gives up. Florida State has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 21.1 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Bacot is shooting 55.4% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

