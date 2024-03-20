North Carolina faces Wagner in first round of NCAA Tournament

Wagner Seahawks (17-15, 10-9 NEC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (27-7, 19-4 ACC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 2:45 p.m. EDT…

Wagner Seahawks (17-15, 10-9 NEC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (27-7, 19-4 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 2:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -24; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 North Carolina plays Wagner in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels are 19-4 against ACC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. North Carolina ranks fifth in the ACC with 14.5 assists per game led by Elliot Cadeau averaging 4.1.

The Seahawks are 10-9 against NEC opponents. Wagner is eighth in the NEC scoring 63.8 points per game and is shooting 39.6%.

North Carolina averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Wagner allows. Wagner averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than North Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cadeau is averaging 7.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis is averaging 21.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games.

Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Seahawks. Tahron Allen is averaging 12.1 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 40.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 62.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

