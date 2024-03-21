North Carolina faces Wagner in first round of NCAA Tournament

Wagner Seahawks (17-15, 10-9 NEC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (27-7, 19-4 ACC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 2:45 p.m. EDT…

Wagner Seahawks (17-15, 10-9 NEC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (27-7, 19-4 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 2:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -25; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 North Carolina and Wagner play in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Tar Heels are 19-4 against ACC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. North Carolina is fifth in the ACC with 14.5 assists per game led by Elliot Cadeau averaging 4.1.

The Seahawks are 10-9 against NEC teams. Wagner has a 6-7 record against teams over .500.

North Carolina makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Wagner has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Wagner averages 63.8 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 70.2 North Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is averaging 21.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Melvin Council Jr. is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Seahawks. Julian Brown is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 40.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 62.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

