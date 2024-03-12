North Carolina Central plays in MEAC Tournament against the Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (9-19, 4-10 MEAC) vs. North Carolina Central Eagles (17-12, 9-5 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (9-19, 4-10 MEAC) vs. North Carolina Central Eagles (17-12, 9-5 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central plays in the MEAC Tournament against Maryland-Eastern Shore.

The Eagles have gone 9-5 against MEAC opponents, with an 8-7 record in non-conference play. North Carolina Central scores 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Hawks are 4-10 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 4-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

North Carolina Central averages 76.9 points, 6.9 more per game than the 70.0 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than North Carolina Central allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred Cleveland Jr. is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15.1 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals. Keishon Porter is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Mack is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 4.9 points. Troy Hupstead is averaging 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

