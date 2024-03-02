Noll leads Stony Brook against Delaware after 21-point outing

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (18-12, 10-7 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (16-14, 9-8 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 4…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (18-12, 10-7 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (16-14, 9-8 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seawolves -1; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Dean Noll scored 21 points in Stony Brook’s 90-86 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Seawolves have gone 12-3 at home. Stony Brook has a 7-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 10-7 in CAA play. Delaware has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

Stony Brook is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Delaware allows to opponents. Delaware averages 74.1 points per game, 1.4 more than the 72.7 Stony Brook gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Snoddy is averaging 5.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Seawolves. Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, while averaging 13.7 points. Jyare Davis is averaging 15.5 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.