No. 8 seed Cal Baptist ousts fifth-seeded Utah Valley 74-63 in OT in WAC tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Blondeau Tchoukuiegno scored five of his 21 points in overtime to help No. 8 seed California Baptist beat fifth-seeded Utah Valley 74-63 in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference on Wednesday night.

Hunter Goodrick hit a jumper for Cal Baptist to open the extra period, Scotty Washington followed with a 3-pointer and Tchoukuiegno hit 5 of 6 free throws to send the Lancers (16-16) to a matchup with No. 4 seed Seattle University on Thursday.

Goodrick and Yvan Ouedraogo added 14 points apiece for Cal Baptist. Brantly Stevenson hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 off the bench.

Ethan Potter had 23 points to lead the Wolverines (16-16). Drake Allen had 17 points and five assists. Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 10 points off the bench.

Potter scored 13 in the first half to help Utah Valley take a slim 30-28 lead into the locker room.

Drake Allen hit a free throw on both sides of a timeout with three seconds left for Utah Valley, forcing overtime tied at 60.

