No. 6 Arizona hosts Evans and Oregon

Oregon Ducks (19-9, 11-6 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (22-6, 13-4 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -13.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits the No. 6 Arizona Wildcats after Kwame Evans Jr. scored 22 points in Oregon’s 78-71 victory against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Wildcats have gone 14-1 in home games. Arizona is fourth in college basketball with 18.8 assists per game. Pelle Larsson leads the Wildcats averaging 3.6.

The Ducks have gone 11-6 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon averages 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Arizona averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.8 per game Oregon allows. Oregon averages 76.0 points per game, 3.1 more than the 72.9 Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is scoring 19.3 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats. Oumar Ballo is averaging 14.2 points and 11.9 rebounds while shooting 71.8% over the past 10 games for Arizona.

Jermaine Couisnard is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Ducks. Jadrian Tracey is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 89.9 points, 42.3 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

