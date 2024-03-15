No. 25 Fairfield women beat Canisius 77-64 in semifinal to set MAAC record with 28 straight wins

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Janelle Brown scored 19 points, Meghan Andersen added 16 as No. 25 Fairfield beat Canisius…

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Janelle Brown scored 19 points, Meghan Andersen added 16 as No. 25 Fairfield beat Canisius on Friday in the semifinal of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

Fairfield (30-1) advances to the championship game for the second time in the last three seasons, and 12th overall, for a chance at the program’s fifth MAAC title. Canisius (17-14) was in the semifinals for the first time since 2009.

Fairfield also extended its winning streak to 28 straight games, passing the 2009-10 Marist squad for the longest in conference history.

Andersen made a 3-pointer with 8:53 left in the second quarter to give Fairfield a double-digit lead, 23-11, for good. The Stags led 40-24 at the break and extended it to a 22-point lead in the third quarter.

Emina Selimovic had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Fairfield. Kendall McGruder added 11 points and Nicole Gallagher scored 10. The Stags went 11 of 27 from 3-point range and just 16 of 24 at the free-throw line.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.