No. 25 Dayton visits Saint Louis following Jimerson’s 30-point performance

Dayton Flyers (22-6, 12-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (11-18, 4-12 A-10) St. Louis; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Dayton Flyers (22-6, 12-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (11-18, 4-12 A-10)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -8.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts the No. 25 Dayton Flyers after Gibson Jimerson scored 30 points in Saint Louis’ 94-91 victory against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Billikens have gone 8-7 in home games. Saint Louis is 4-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Flyers are 12-4 in A-10 play. Dayton has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Saint Louis’ average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Dayton allows. Dayton averages 73.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 79.3 Saint Louis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cian Medley is averaging 3.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Billikens. Sincere Parker is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Daron Holmes is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Flyers. Koby Brea is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 3-7, averaging 79.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.