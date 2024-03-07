No. 25 Dayton plays VCU after Holmes’ 25-point game

VCU Rams (19-11, 11-6 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (23-6, 13-4 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

VCU Rams (19-11, 11-6 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (23-6, 13-4 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Dayton hosts VCU after Daron Holmes scored 25 points in Dayton’s 100-83 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Flyers have gone 14-0 at home. Dayton is 20-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rams are 11-6 against A-10 opponents. VCU ranks fourth in the A-10 with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Max Shulga averaging 4.6.

Dayton scores 74.8 points, 8.0 more per game than the 66.8 VCU gives up. VCU averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Dayton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koby Brea is shooting 49.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 10.8 points. Holmes is shooting 58.3% and averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

Shulga is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 15 points and 3.6 assists. Joe Bamisile is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

