No. 24 South Florida takes on Tulsa after Youngblood’s 29-point outing

South Florida Bulls (23-5, 16-1 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (15-14, 6-11 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 South Florida visits Tulsa after Chris Youngblood scored 29 points in South Florida’s 85-72 win over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 13-4 at home. Tulsa ranks fourth in the AAC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jared Garcia averaging 4.5.

The Bulls have gone 16-1 against AAC opponents. South Florida is seventh in the AAC scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 44.1%.

Tulsa makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than South Florida has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). South Florida has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobe Williams is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 12.9 points, 3.6 assists and two steals. PJ Haggerty is shooting 49.6% and averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games.

Youngblood is averaging 15.5 points for the Bulls. Selton Miguel is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Bulls: 10-0, averaging 73.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

