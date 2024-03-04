No. 21 Dayton visits Saint Louis after Jimerson’s 30-point game

Dayton Flyers (22-6, 12-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (11-18, 4-12 A-10) St. Louis; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Dayton Flyers (22-6, 12-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (11-18, 4-12 A-10)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the No. 21 Dayton Flyers after Gibson Jimerson scored 30 points in Saint Louis’ 94-91 win against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Billikens have gone 8-7 at home. Saint Louis gives up 79.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The Flyers have gone 12-4 against A-10 opponents. Dayton averages 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

Saint Louis’ average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Dayton gives up. Dayton averages 73.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 79.3 Saint Louis allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimerson is averaging 15 points for the Billikens. Larry Hughes Jr. is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 3-7, averaging 79.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

