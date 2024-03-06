No. 17 South Carolina looks for 25th win of season in matchup against No. 4 Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers (23-6, 13-3 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (24-5, 12-4 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tennessee Volunteers (23-6, 13-3 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (24-5, 12-4 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -5.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 South Carolina will look for its 25th victory of the season when the Gamecocks host the No. 4 Tennessee.

The Gamecocks are 14-2 in home games. South Carolina is ninth in the SEC in rebounding with 35.8 rebounds. Collin Murray-Boyles paces the Gamecocks with 5.4 boards.

The Volunteers are 13-3 in SEC play. Tennessee is third in the SEC with 17.0 assists per game led by Zakai Zeigler averaging 5.8.

South Carolina makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Tennessee averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game South Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is scoring 14.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Gamecocks. Murray-Boyles is averaging 14.1 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 20.6 points for the Volunteers. Zeigler is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

