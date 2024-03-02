No. 17 Saint Mary’s (CA) faces No. 23 Gonzaga, looks for 25th victory this season

Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-6, 13-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (24-6, 15-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-6, 13-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (24-6, 15-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Saint Mary’s (CA) will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Gaels host the No. 23 Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Gaels are 14-3 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 13-2 in WCC play. Gonzaga averages 86.1 points while outscoring opponents by 17.0 points per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Gonzaga averages 28.0 more points per game (86.1) than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows (58.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is scoring 13.6 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Gaels. Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 15.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the past 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Ryan Nembhard is averaging 12.6 points and 6.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Graham Ike is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 10-0, averaging 79.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 88.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 55.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.