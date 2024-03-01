No. 16 Kentucky hosts Arkansas following Sheppard’s 32-point outing

Arkansas Razorbacks (14-14, 5-10 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (20-8, 10-5 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Arkansas Razorbacks (14-14, 5-10 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (20-8, 10-5 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kentucky plays the Arkansas Razorbacks after Reed Sheppard scored 32 points in Kentucky’s 91-89 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Wildcats are 12-4 in home games. Kentucky averages 88.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 5-10 against SEC opponents. Arkansas is 6-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Kentucky scores 88.8 points, 10.9 more per game than the 77.9 Arkansas allows. Arkansas averages 75.9 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 78.3 Kentucky gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Mitchell is averaging 12 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Tramon Mark is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Khalif Battle is averaging 14.7 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 86.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

