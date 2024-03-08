No. 15 Kentucky takes on No. 4 Tennessee after Dillingham’s 23-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (22-8, 12-5 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (24-6, 14-3 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Kentucky Wildcats (22-8, 12-5 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (24-6, 14-3 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Kentucky plays No. 4 Tennessee after Rob Dillingham scored 23 points in Kentucky’s 93-77 victory against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Volunteers have gone 14-1 in home games. Tennessee is fifth in the SEC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Aidoo averaging 2.9.

The Wildcats are 12-5 in conference play. Kentucky leads the SEC with 17.6 assists. Reed Sheppard paces the Wildcats with 4.5.

Tennessee averages 80.2 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 79.1 Kentucky gives up. Kentucky scores 22.6 more points per game (89.7) than Tennessee gives up to opponents (67.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Knecht is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 14.8 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sheppard is averaging 12.2 points, 4.5 assists and 2.6 steals for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 83.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 91.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

