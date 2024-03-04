No. 14 Alabama visits No. 24 Florida following Clayton’s 20-point performance

Alabama Crimson Tide (20-9, 12-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (20-9, 10-6 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama Crimson Tide (20-9, 12-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (20-9, 10-6 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Florida takes on the No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 20 points in Florida’s 82-76 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Gators have gone 13-1 at home. Florida is the SEC leader with 43.3 rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 7.7.

The Crimson Tide are 12-4 against SEC opponents. Alabama is fourth in the SEC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Nelson averaging 4.0.

Florida is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Alabama allows to opponents. Alabama averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyon Pullin is averaging 15.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Gators. Clayton is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Nelson is averaging 11.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Crimson Tide. Rylan Griffen is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 7-3, averaging 84.2 points, 41.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 95.3 points, 39.4 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.