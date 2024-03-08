No. 11 Baylor visits Texas Tech after Brides’ 32-point outing

Baylor Bears (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-9, 10-7 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Baylor Bears (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-9, 10-7 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Baylor visits Texas Tech after Jalen Bridges scored 32 points in Baylor’s 93-85 win over the Texas Longhorns.

The Red Raiders have gone 14-2 in home games. Texas Tech averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Bears are 11-6 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 15.2 assists per game led by Rayj Dennis averaging 6.8.

Texas Tech averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Baylor gives up. Baylor averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Texas Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pop Isaacs is averaging 15.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Red Raiders. Darrion Williams is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Dennis is averaging 13.5 points and 6.8 assists for the Bears. Ja’Kobe Walter is averaging 14.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 33.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

