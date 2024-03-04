No. 10 Duke visits Taylor and NC State

Duke Blue Devils (23-6, 14-4 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (17-12, 9-9 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Duke Blue Devils (23-6, 14-4 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (17-12, 9-9 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -6; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts the No. 10 Duke Blue Devils after Jayden Taylor scored 22 points in NC State’s 79-70 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Wolfpack are 12-4 in home games. NC State ranks seventh in the ACC with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by D.J. Burns averaging 7.5.

The Blue Devils are 14-4 against conference opponents. Duke ranks sixth in the ACC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Filipowski averaging 6.1.

NC State is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Duke allows to opponents. Duke scores 8.0 more points per game (80.3) than NC State allows (72.3).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Taylor is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

Filipowski is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

