No. 10 Creighton faces Villanova after Scheierman’s 26-point game

Creighton Bluejays (22-8, 13-6 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (17-13, 10-9 Big East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Creighton Bluejays (22-8, 13-6 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (17-13, 10-9 Big East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -1; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Creighton takes on Villanova after Baylor Scheierman scored 26 points in Creighton’s 89-75 victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Wildcats are 10-4 in home games. Villanova is ninth in the Big East scoring 71.2 points while shooting 42.6% from the field.

The Bluejays are 13-6 in conference matchups. Creighton is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Villanova averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Creighton allows. Creighton averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Villanova allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. TJ Bamba is averaging 10.2 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Scheierman is averaging 18.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and four assists for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.