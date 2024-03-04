Nicholls State visits Wilson and Northwestern State

Nicholls State Colonels (16-13, 11-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (9-20, 7-9 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Nicholls State Colonels (16-13, 11-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (9-20, 7-9 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State faces the Nicholls State Colonels after Justin Wilson scored 24 points in Northwestern State’s 82-77 overtime loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The Demons have gone 6-6 at home. Northwestern State is seventh in the Southland in team defense, allowing 76.2 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Colonels are 11-5 in Southland play. Nicholls State ranks sixth in the Southland with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamal West averaging 5.4.

Northwestern State averages 70.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 75.2 Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State averages 73.6 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 76.2 Northwestern State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cliff Davis is shooting 40.6% and averaging 13.9 points for the Demons. Jae Slack is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Diante Smith is averaging 15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Colonels. Robert Brown III is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.