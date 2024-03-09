New Mexico visits No. 22 Utah State following Brown’s 21-point showing

New Mexico Lobos (22-8, 10-7 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (25-5, 13-4 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

New Mexico Lobos (22-8, 10-7 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (25-5, 13-4 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -3.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Utah State faces New Mexico after Darius Brown II scored 21 points in Utah State’s 90-70 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aggies are 13-1 in home games. Utah State is second in the MWC scoring 79.6 points while shooting 49.7% from the field.

The Lobos have gone 10-7 against MWC opponents. New Mexico leads the MWC scoring 82.5 points per game while shooting 46.1%.

Utah State averages 79.6 points, 8.4 more per game than the 71.2 New Mexico gives up. New Mexico averages 13.4 more points per game (82.5) than Utah State gives up to opponents (69.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 12.2 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies.

Donovan Dent is averaging 14.9 points and 5.6 assists for the Lobos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Lobos: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 39.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.