Nevada takes on Colorado State in MWC Tournament

Colorado State Rams (23-9, 11-8 MWC) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (26-6, 13-5 MWC)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -3; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Nevada takes on Colorado State in the MWC Tournament.

The Wolf Pack have gone 13-5 against MWC teams, with a 13-1 record in non-conference play. Nevada is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams are 11-8 in MWC play. Colorado State leads the MWC with 18.6 assists. Isaiah Stevens leads the Rams with 7.1.

Nevada scores 76.4 points, 8.5 more per game than the 67.9 Colorado State allows. Colorado State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Nevada allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Nick Davidson is shooting 56.7% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Stevens is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Rams. Joel Scott is averaging 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 60.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

