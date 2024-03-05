Nevada takes on Boise State, aims for 25th win this season

Nevada Wolf Pack (24-6, 11-5 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (21-8, 12-4 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Nevada Wolf Pack (24-6, 11-5 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (21-8, 12-4 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Wolf Pack visit the Boise State Broncos.

The Broncos are 13-2 in home games. Boise State is fourth in the MWC with 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Tyson Degenhart averaging 9.0.

The Wolf Pack are 11-5 in conference games. Nevada has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Boise State makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Nevada has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Nevada averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Boise State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chibuzo Agbo averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Degenhart is averaging 17 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Boise State.

Jarod Lucas averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Nick Davidson is averaging 16 points and 8.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

