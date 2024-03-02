Nebraska faces Rutgers, seeks 12th straight home win

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska will try to keep its 11-game home win streak intact when the Cornhuskers play Rutgers.

The Cornhuskers have gone 17-1 in home games. Nebraska is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 76.8 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 7-10 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers is 8-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Nebraska averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Rutgers allows. Rutgers averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Nebraska allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rienk Mast is averaging 13 points and eight rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 12.7 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games for Nebraska.

Derek Simpson is averaging 8.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

