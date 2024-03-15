Nebraska faces Indiana in Big Ten Tournament

Indiana Hoosiers (19-13, 11-10 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (22-9, 12-8 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Indiana Hoosiers (19-13, 11-10 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (22-9, 12-8 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -3.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Cornhuskers have gone 12-8 against Big Ten opponents, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. Nebraska ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Juwan Gary averaging 2.4.

The Hoosiers are 11-10 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana is second in the Big Ten scoring 38.1 points per game in the paint led by Malik Reneau averaging 10.8.

Nebraska averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.4 per game Indiana allows. Indiana averages 72.5 points per game, 3.2 more than the 69.3 Nebraska allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cornhuskers. Gary is averaging 12.3 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kel’el Ware is averaging 16.2 points, 10 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Hoosiers. Mackenzie Mgbako is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.